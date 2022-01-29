DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.44. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.