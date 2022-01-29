Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.50

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$64.50 and last traded at C$63.69, with a volume of 479463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.43.

DOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$19.18 billion and a PE ratio of 32.02.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

In other news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$351,241.80. Also, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

