Dora Factory (DORA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.48 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $30.21 million and approximately $12.48 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for approximately $7.65 or 0.00020215 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,949,427 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

