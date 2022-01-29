Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.19

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.19 and traded as high as C$25.65. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$25.65, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$804.60 million and a P/E ratio of -18.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.A)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.