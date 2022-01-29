Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dorman Products were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $92.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.43. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

