DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:DV opened at $24.38 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $48.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.