DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DV opened at $24.38 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $48.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Truist Financial raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

