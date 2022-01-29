Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $167.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.34 and its 200-day moving average is $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dover has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

