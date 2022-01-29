Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $109.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.53. 154,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,213. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

