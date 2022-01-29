E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in January

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EONGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($13.07) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.
OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $13.71 on Friday. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.