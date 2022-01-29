E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in January

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EONGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($13.07) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $13.71 on Friday. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, analysts expect that E.On will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

