Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 900 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $62.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

