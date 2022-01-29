Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 352 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 42.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 46.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $122.24 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average of $128.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

