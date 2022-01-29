Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 726 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 103.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BG stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

