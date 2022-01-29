Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

