Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Acushnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.