Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $131,000 Position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of EBR opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

