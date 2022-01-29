East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.08. 1,722,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,147. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in East West Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of East West Bancorp worth $64,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

