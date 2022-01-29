East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

EWBC stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $84.08. 1,722,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,147. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in East West Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of East West Bancorp worth $64,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.