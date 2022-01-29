eBay Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of eBay in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the e-commerce company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $57.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36. eBay has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after buying an additional 204,230 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $457,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.