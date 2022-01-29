Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:EGL opened at GBX 193 ($2.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.11 million and a PE ratio of 4.50. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 209 ($2.82). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 193.58.

In other news, insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £1,474.56 ($1,989.42).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

