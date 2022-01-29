Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50-6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.82 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.54-0.62 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.76.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

