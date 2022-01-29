Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESALY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ESALY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. 11,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,225. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Eisai has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

