Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Boosted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 721,792 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $102,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.26.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

