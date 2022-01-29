Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,660 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,570 shares of company stock valued at $109,157,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $245.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $234.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.65.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.