Elrond Price Reaches $144.02 (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Elrond has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $95.50 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $144.02 or 0.00381461 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00178531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00028490 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00070571 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,654,851 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

