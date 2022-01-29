Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$63.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.

EMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB increased their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.00.

EMA stock opened at C$60.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$15.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.28. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$63.71.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0700001 EPS for the current year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

