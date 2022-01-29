Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 596 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 102.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 89.4% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,727,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,198,000 after acquiring an additional 74,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

