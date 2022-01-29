Empirical Finance LLC Decreases Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,194 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of BIG opened at $39.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.