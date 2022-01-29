Empirical Finance LLC Invests $607,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.38. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.41.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

