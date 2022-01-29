Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 169 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FDX stock opened at $244.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

