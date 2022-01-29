Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $231.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.19 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

