Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 601 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

D stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

