Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

