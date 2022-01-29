Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Barington Capital Group L.P.

Barington Capital Group L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Encompass Health makes up about 1.9% of Barington Capital Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Barington Capital Group L.P.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 107,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.9% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial cut their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

