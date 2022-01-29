Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.44 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce sales of $734.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $719.30 million and the highest is $751.92 million. Endo International posted sales of $760.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENDP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,656,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,963. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $719.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 87,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.