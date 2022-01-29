Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ENRFF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Enerflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Enerflex alerts:

ENRFF opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.