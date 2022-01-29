Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.36.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.13 million and a PE ratio of 13.02. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$11.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

