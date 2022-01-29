Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

NYSEARCA XLE opened at $65.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $67.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,980,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,308,000 after purchasing an additional 323,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,393,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,655,000 after buying an additional 1,424,263 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,065,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,864,000 after buying an additional 2,383,036 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,135,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,774,000 after buying an additional 471,832 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

