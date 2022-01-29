Engine Media (CVE:GAME) Shares Down 7.6%

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME) shares traded down 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.28. 12,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 16,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.15. The stock has a market cap of C$50.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.75.

About Engine Media (CVE:GAME)

Engine Media Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. It provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run-in company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery.

