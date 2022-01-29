ENI (ETR:ENI) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.83

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €13.83 ($15.72) and last traded at €13.58 ($15.43), with a volume of 24116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €13.82 ($15.70).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.86 ($16.89).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.52. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion and a PE ratio of 34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

