ENI (NYSE:E) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.95

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 11269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on E shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ENI from €18.00 ($20.45) to €19.00 ($21.59) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Get ENI alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after purchasing an additional 102,386 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.