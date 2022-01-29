ENI (NYSE:E) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.95

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 11269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on E shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ENI from €18.00 ($20.45) to €19.00 ($21.59) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after purchasing an additional 102,386 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
About ENI (NYSE:E)
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
