Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,253 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $50,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NVR by 4.7% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in NVR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in NVR by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in NVR by 2.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,206.97 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,330.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,574.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,225.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,252.40.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

