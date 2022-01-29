Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 375,558 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,558 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of American Electric Power worth $112,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.