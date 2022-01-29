Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,501 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 95,729 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $57,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $243.02 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $243.30. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.