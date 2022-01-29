Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $76.39 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,351 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $76,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.07.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $198.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $172.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

