Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 17,384 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.38% of Omnicom Group worth $58,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after buying an additional 784,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after buying an additional 607,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMC stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.74 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

