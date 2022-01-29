Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 28,644 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,437,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,644 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $65,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMP opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.