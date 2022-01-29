Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.50.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

