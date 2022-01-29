Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Cut to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.94.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after buying an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $6,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 651,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 605,249 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 281,333 shares during the period. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.