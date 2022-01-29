Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in General Motors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 326,267 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

