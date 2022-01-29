Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,516,586,000 after acquiring an additional 344,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

